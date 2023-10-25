3 ways the New York Knicks can upset the Boston Celtics in the season opener
The New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated Opening Night matchup. Can the Knicks pull off an upset?
By James Nolan
2. Thibodeau grants more minutes to Isaiah Hartenstein
Thibodeau has a great defensive center in Mitchell Robinson, as he’s an elite shot blocker in the paint. The Louisiana native is currently averaging 2.9 blocks per 36 minutes at this point in his career. When Robinson’s on the floor, opposing teams are cautious when entering the paint.
With Porzingis lined up to be Boston’s starting center, it’s going to cause problems for Robinson. Guarding the perimeter is an area where he struggles vastly, and when teams pull him out of the paint they can exploit the Knicks.
Isaiah Hartenstein always had a defense-first mentality, and he could be just the guy to go up against Boston’s new big man. If Robinson is struggling early on, we could see Thibodeau make this move quickly.
Robinson isn’t a bad defender by any stretch and is in no jeopardy of losing his starting job. This particular matchup doesn’t favor him though, which is why Hartenstein should be seeing the floor a bit more.
New York’s backup big man moves a lot better than Robinson, and they will need his mobility against Boston’s high-powered offense.