30 American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Nick Villano
22. Jagger Eaton
Skateboarding
The X-Games was something many readers likely grew up with. Seeing these athletes hit insane moves on two or four wheels had us coming back for more. Then there were video games, major sponsorships, and superstar skaters that put skateboarding in the limelight. Now, fast forward a few decades, and skateboarding is a major event at the Olympics.
Obviously, as this is a largely American sport, many believe the U.S. should dominate. However, that wasn’t the case. Tokyo became the home of skateboarding greatness, as Japan took home five medals in 2021. The U.S. actually fell to third, winning just two medals and no golds. This year, they hope to have better results.
One of those medals was thanks to Jagger Eaton at the men’s street event. He finished in third, taking home Bronze after the favorite, Nyjah Huston, blew his heat and finished seventh. This year, Eaton is looking for an even better result. He’s considered a legacy in skateboarding, performing in front of large audiences at an age when most kids are still learning how to walk in a straight line.
Eaton is coming into the Olympics healthier than he was in 2021. He’s ready to live up to the “prodigy” moniker. A gold medal would help his legacy immensely.