30 American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Nick Villano
14. Gabby Thomas
Track and Field
There is truly nothing like a good 200-meter race in the Olympics. This is as granular as you can get in the name of competition. It is must-see TV when there is a captivating figure in the race. Usain Bolt was that runner. Jackie Joyner-Kersee captured the spirit of the nation. We as Americans can get behind a sprinter like no other. We expect that for Gabby Thomas this year.
Thomas won the U.S. Olympic Trials at the 200 meters, qualifying for her spot in Paris. She didn’t even need to run for a personal best, hitting the finish line at 21.78 seconds. It was still an impressive lap and a world-leading number that likely puts her among the favorites.
She already has some hardware from 2021, finishing in third place in this exact event. However, bronze is not what she’s looking for (she also won silver in the 4x400 relay). It’s gold or bust for Thomas, at least from the outside. She’s getting used to the weight of superstardom, but she’s done it so far with a smile on her face. Thomas is a fantastic teammate and an athlete the country can get behind.
Jamaican star Elaine Thompson-Herah pulled out of all events at the Olympics due to an Achilles tear, ripping this race wide open. Thomas comes in with a very good chance to win gold at an event that only one American (Allyson Felix in London) has won since the early 1990s. This is a possible defining moment for Thomas.