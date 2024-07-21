30 American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Nick Villano
10. Sha’Carri Richardson
Track and Field
We've talked a lot about redemption in this article, but there is nothing like the story of Sha’Carri Richardson. The coverage this woman received during the Tokyo Olympics and her eventual dismissal from the U.S. team after she was suspended for testing positive for THC plays a role in her current storyline. Richardson was the odds-on favorite to win the 100 meters after beating the field at the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier that year.
This year, all eyes are on her. How will she recover from such a let down? Will the pressure usurp her performance? This is not your typical athlete. Richardson stands out with her infectious personality that can be seen with vibrant hair colors and unmistakable style. Pressure from the Olympics? This shouldn’t be a problem.
It took Richardson some time to get back to where she was in Tokyo after some time off, but in 2023 we saw a woman who was blazing a path, both figuratively and literally.
The women’s 100 meters will be a race to watch. Richardson is taking on two Jamaican speedsters in Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. However, Richardson seems to be the favorite. The last time the U.S. won the race was back in 2000 when Marion Jones crossed the finish line first, but her history with BALCO and the steroid scandal had that medal revoked. Richardson is trying to build a new legacy for U.S. sprinters.