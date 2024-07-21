30 American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Nick Villano
29. LeBron James
Men's Basketball
Like Taurasi, LeBron James is a basketball legend that is likely putting on the Team USA uniform for the last time. However, unlike Taurasi, James hasn’t prioritized this opportunity every year. James actually hasn’t played in the Olympics since 2012, when the Americans took the gold medal in London, winning every single game they played. James sat out 2016 and 2021 with injuries after long NBA seasons.
After many thought we’d never see LeBron wear red, white, and blue again (unless he somehow signed with the Clippers), this should be considered a gift. This is one of the best players to ever play basketball representing the country on the biggest stage possible.
And this isn’t a typical Olympic year on the basketball court. The international teams are STACKED. Seeing James match up with Nikola Jokic and Serbia, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, and then a stacked Canada team. There is serious competition for the Americans, and this is a team full of veteran personalities.
James is expected to be a starter on the team, but it will be interesting to see if he finishes games where the U.S. needs a stop and big moments on the other end. Will they play James over Jayson Tatum? It’s an interesting question (which likely ends with him playing whenever he wants).