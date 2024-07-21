30 American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Nick Villano
24. Breanna Stewart
Women's Basketball
If we like to watch dominance, then this women’s basketball team is where we should aim our focus. They haven’t lost a game at the Olympics since 1992. That was also the only game they lost since withdrawing from the 1980 Olympics in Russia. It’s on the backs of the female basketball stars that drive this level of dominance. There have been many throughout the years, but few have been dominant at the game like Breanna Stewart.
The New York Liberty’s superstar is looking to win her third Olympic gold medal. At the 2020 Olympics, she averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds over six games. For her efforts, she was named the Olympic Tournament's Most Valuable Player.
Now, as she returns firmly still in her prime, she might put up even better numbers this year. Could she reach 20 points per game? She averaged 23 points in the WNBA, but with some blowouts likely on the horizon, Stewart might not get the chance because she’ll be enjoying some second halves as a spectator (as there would be no reason to put the starters back in the game).
This year doesn’t look as easy a path to a gold medal for the U.S., but they are still far and away the favorite to win. While there are some other female stars on the roster, don’t be surprised if Stewart also repeats as the MVP of the tournament.