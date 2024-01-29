30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
1. LaDainian Tomlinson, 2001-2011
San Diego Chargers, New York Jets
There is really just one choice for number one at this time. LaDainian Tomlinson might be the best running back ever. He came to the Chargers with the fifth-overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. San Diego got that pick by trading down with the Atlanta Falcons, who wanted Michael Vick. It ended up being possibly the most star-studded trade for both sides, as the Chargers also got the draft pick they used on Shawn Merriman.
We can talk about all of the accolades from Tomlinson. He was amazing yet consistent. He could make anyone miss, but he could just as easily jump right over a defender. He was a kick returner in a linebacker’s body. The stat that sticks out the most is he never had fewer than 10 touchdowns in his nine-year career in San Diego.
His best season came in 2006 when he had north of 1,800 yards and 31 total touchdowns. Nobody has come close to that touchdown number since, and we don’t see that NFL record-breaking any time soon.
Tomlinson was a gem to watch. He was everything the league wanted in its stars. He didn’t have a ton of extracurriculars. He just went out there and dominated. There is no more deserving player for number one.