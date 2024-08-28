30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
19. Memphis vs. Tulane: Nov. 28
We mentioned that a Group of Five team is going to make the College Football Playoff this season. That makes this game incredibly interesting. Some analysts have circled Memphis as the team most likely to make the Playoff. Most don’t give them much of a chance to do any damage once they make it there, but don’t be so sure. Memphis went blow-for-blow with Missouri, and they found ways to outscore opponents despite giving up points in bunches.
One team they couldn’t outscore? The Tulane Green Wave. Tulane outscored the Tigers 14-0 in the fourth quarter to send the home team away unhappy. In fact, with about four minutes left in the third quarter, Tulane was down 21-10. They scored three straight touchdowns to win the game.
If Memphis loses to Tulane again, especially if it’s as late in the season as this game is, it would likely spell doom for Memphis’ hopes for the Playoff. We’re trying to be realistic here, and we can’t say Tulane has the best chance to make the Playoff, but crazier things have happened. Putting a loss on Memphis’ record at the end of November might knock them out of the American Athletic Conference’s championship game, and it could push Tulane in it.
This could also open the door for a team like Boise State, UNLV, or Liberty to make the Playoff. There are plenty of options for that final spot, and we’ll see if they can stay competitive.