30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
16. Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: Nov. 9
We’re still not sure what to make of the Clemson Tigers. They still have Dabo Sweeney running the ship, but they are going about this new age of football in such a strange way. The rules that chased Nick Saban into retirement are also seemingly driving Sweeney crazy, as he’s been on record saying he won’t participate in the transfer portal. We’ll get to the impact to the Tigers in a moment.
For Virginia Tech, this game is about the connection between Kyron Drones and Ali Jennings. The redshirt junior quarterback is taking the reigns full-time for the first time, named as the starter early in the summer and never looking back. He’s hoping to build chemistry with sixth-year senior Ali Jennings. One of the final players who is taking advantage of the COVID rules, Jennings is coming back from a season-ending injury, but his advanced age will work as an advantage over competition.
This is the game where refusing the transfer portal is going to hurt Clemson. Sticking to tradition is usually bad for the person or team doing so. Innovation is essential in sports, and Clemson sitting out of the transfer portal in this sort of silent protest is only keeping them behind the eight ball. Players are leaving, but they aren’t coming.
They are asking a lot of youth to make the right moves, while Va. Tech has a ton of experience that will test Clemson. Are the Tigers legit this year? Can they be contenders again, not only in the ACC but in he nation as a whole? This game will tell the story.