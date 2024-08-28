30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
7. Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Nov. 9
It seems impossible that in a world with a 12-team College Football Playoff that there’s any reason to even discuss the possibility that the Georgia Bulldogs could miss the party at the end of the season. We’ll get to that in a second, but let’s start with why we chose this matchup. Georgia-Ole Miss has a chance to fall under the radar, despite being a top-10 matchup on paper. This will be Georgia’s third top-10 matchup (at least based on preseason rankings), and it’s last big game of the season.
Meanwhile, the Rebels have… just this game to worry about. They somehow miss Alabama, Texas, and Missouri this season. So, the Rebels have Georgia when it comes to the very top of this conference. This could lead to Ole Miss getting a chance at the SEC Championship Game and, in turn, the College Football Playoff.
This isn’t to insult Lane Kiffin’s team. You play the schedule as it’s laid out to you. Jaxson Dart is one of the best quarterbacks in college football. He’s leading this team to new heights, and it could lead to its first sole National Championship in the 130-year history of this program. Heck, this team hasn’t won the SEC since the early 60s. However, this year could be a perfect combination to bring them there.
It comes down to Georgia. Is Ole Miss really a contender, or are they a product of their schedule? Can they beat the best team in college football, making them the best team in the country?