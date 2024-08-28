30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
23. Boise State vs. Oregon: Sep. 7
We’re going to be honest, we have no idea what to do with Boise State this season. Did you know only Appalachian State has more wins than Boise State since the College Football Playoff began of the teams that never made the Playoff? Boise State has had some magical seasons on that blue field. However, this is the first year Boise has a chance to truly prove itself.
Since the Pac 12 dissolved, there will be a Group of Five champion in the Playoff. Even with ending the tenure of their head coach in the middle of the season last year, the Broncos still won the Mountain West Division. They will go to win the league again, and they could be in the Playoff no matter what happens in this game.
For Oregon, however, this game is sneaky important. The Ducks enter the season as the number three team in the nation. They are in their first season in the Big Ten. Boise State is not on their Big Ten schedule, but it’s this strange game that’s happening at a very important time for Oregon on the schedule. This is the second week for Oregon, and they are trying to re-establish themselves now that Bo Nix is playing for the Broncos.
Could Boise State have the upset of the year this year? Would Oregon be able to recover, or would this lead to a spiral? Even if Oregon re-establishes itself, losses to Ohio State, Michigan, and/or Washington could keep Team Nike on the outside looking in.