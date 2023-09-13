Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
5. T Joe Jacoby
Under Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs, the then-Washington Redskins amassed an impressive 124-60 regular-season record and 16-5 postseason mark from 1981-92. The club made four Super Bowl appearances over that span and won three Lombardi Trophies with three different starting quarterbacks.
Along with Gibbs, there were two other notable newcomers who joined the organization in ’81. Versatile University of Pittsburgh blocker Russ Grimm was a third-round pick that year, and he would spend 11 seasons with the club. The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
Also in 1981, offensive lineman Joe Jacoby signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent. Along with Grimm, the 6’7”, 305-pound specimen from the University of Louisville would become pivotal parts of one of the best and arguably the most publicized offensive lines in NFL history.
Jacoby was Washington’s primary left tackle during his first eight seasons. He would also see action at right tackle as well as guard. Similar to Grimm, he would be named to four Pro Bowls. He also earned All-Pro honors in 1983 and ’84. The 13-year performer was one of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors Committee’s 12 Semifinalists this year but was not one of the three finalists.