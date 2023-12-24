4 Bengals most to blame for ruining Christmas with embarrassing loss to Steelers
3. Jonah Williams let the Steelers eat his lunch and harass his QB
Look, facing the Steelers front seven is not a favorable task for any offensive line group. The best you can really hope for when it comes to lining up across from the likes of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, among others, is to contain them and not put your quarterback in a bad spot. But Bengals right tackle Jonah Williams didn't manage even that.
Though Jake Browning was sacked just three times on the night, the Cincinnati quarterback was under duress what felt like every single time that he dropped back to pass. Then you throw in a rushing attack that was also overall ineffecient, and it was clear that Williams simply was no match for the rival Steelers defense.
All told, Pittsburgh finished the afternoon registering the three sacks but also recording eight QB hits and seven pass defenses, several of which were throws that were batted down in the pocket or at the line. The Steelers pass rushers consistently exploded into Browning's lap throughout the majority of the game and put the Bengals offense behind the 8-ball.
The Bengals were already coming into this contest with their backup quarterback. Browning had been awesome in relief of the injured Burrow but a big part of that was the play of the offensive line. On Saturday night, that same type of performance was nowhere to be seen, and the overall results of the game in addition to the overall ineptitude of the offense were largely contributable to Williams and the offensive line as a whole.