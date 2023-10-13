4 Braves to blame for flameout NLDS against Phillies
The Atlanta Braves' season is over. Here's who deserves blame for the Game 4 letdown.
Spencer Strider gives up three dingers in high-stress environment
Spencer Strider is a beautiful pitcher. His tight windup, the nasty 100-MPH heat, the killer stache. There aren't many pitchers more pleasing to watch.
For long stretches of Game 4, Strider was Strider. He kept the top of the Phillies' lineup guessing with blistering heaters and well-timed changeups. He kept his slider under control... except for a few he left hanging, which Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner took advantage of.
Then, in the sixth inning, Casty got all of a 100-MPH fastball for his second home run of the night (and his fourth in two games) to give the Phillies' their third and final run. Strider went to the dugout yelling into his glove in frustration.
It wasn't the worst imaginable performance from Strider, but when the offense freezes up, it falls on the Cy Young candidate to not give up three home runs. Strider left a couple sliders hanging at the worst possible moment. That makes him part of the blame game for tonight's loss.
The Braves' terrible offense will be the storyline tonight. After setting the MLB record for single season slugging percentage, Atlanta's best bats froze (with the exception of Austin Riley, whose clutch dinger went unreciprocated by his teammates). But the second part of the storyline is Philadelphia's remarkable home run streak, which Strider will forever be a part of.