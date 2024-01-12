4 contenders who need to trade for Dejounte Murray
Dejounte Murray is on the chopping block. These contenders should seek out the Atlanta Hawks point guard.
1. Lakers should trade for Dejounte Murray
Dejounte Murray doesn't necessarily address the Los Angeles Lakers' core issues. He won't improve the 3-point output, he won't suddenly resurrect the wing depth, and he isn't the cleanest LeBron James fit at first blush. Still, the Lakers need to make a change. Los Angeles' 23rd-ranked offense won't cut it once the playoffs roll around... if the playoffs roll around. Murray provides star power. Sometimes star power is all it takes.
Los Angeles has struggled to find the right balance of playmaking in the starting five. Some of the blame lies with Darvin Ham, who needs to pick a lineup and stick with it. On the other hand, it's understandable to feel queasy about the fit between Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell. If the Lakers can flip the latter (and pieces) into Murray, a whole lot of question marks become contented periods. Presumably, Austin Reaves would move back to the sixth-man role while Murray, James, Anthony Davis, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish round out the first five.
There would be a period of adjustment as Murray and James get familiar with one another, but Murray has shown he's willing to splash 3s, attack off the catch, and operate as a connector. The Lakers can elicit buy-in easier than most teams because of LeBron. Murray's defense would provide a night-and-day effect compared to D'Angelo Russell. In addition to their offensive woes, the Lakers are seriously in need of a reliable on-ball stopper. Murray can handle the toughest assignments night to night.
He's not the cleanest fit, but considering the size and length of his contract, as well as his prime age, Murray is a perfectly suitable Lakers target. Los Angeles doesn't have the draft assets or young talent to land another superstar, so the next best option is to find the right third-fiddle. Murray can share the backcourt with Reaves, run the second units, and work pick-and-rolls with Davis. It's a strong bet on talent.