4 Green Bay Packers stars fans gave up on way too soon
The Green Bay Packers have arrived. After a slow start to the season, some takes are looking freezing cold.
By Josh Wilson
Jordan Love
I won't call out any specific comments on this one. Instead, let's point to the fact that Packers fans have very much recognized they were wrong here. Here's an apologetic Reddit thread to Love.
You can't entirely blame Packers fans for expressing frustration and doubt over Love's readiness to be a playoff-caliber quarterback early in the season. Through the first eight games of the season, Love had 14 touchdowns but 10 interceptions and four fumbles. Add to that 19 sacks and, worst of all, six losses.
Green Bay firmly hitched its cart to Love when they pushed Aaron Rodgers out. They drafted him years ago and developed him in the background. That's a heck of an investment that, for what it's worth, resembles that of Aaron Rodgers developing behind Brett Favre the first few years of his own career.
Fans were loud about their doubts, but have been equally loud about walking them back. I love that self-awareness.
Love had one of the greatest bouncebacks in the second half this season. His EPA per play grew more than all other quarterbacks except for only Geno Smith since Week 10. He threw at least two passing touchdowns per game for the final four contests of the regular season and threw three against the Cowboys in the Wild Card game, including 272 yards passing.
Watching his game, Love passes the eye test and has an aesthetically pleasing rhythm in the pocket as he works through his progressions with clearly more confidence than he had at the start of the year.
It took a minute, but Love is here.