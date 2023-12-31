4 huge trades Heat could make to shake up the roster
What blockbuster trades can the Miami Heat make?
By Jakob Ashlin
3. The Dejounte Murray Blockbuster
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hawks are expected to "explore" their trade options for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. He will be eligible to be traded on January 5th.
Point guard is the biggest need on Miami's roster. At the moment, Lowry is the team's only true option at the one. Murray may be the best available point guard on the market, and he would be a seamless fit for the Heat.
This season, he is averaging 5.3 assists per game, playing alongside Trae Young, but that is not an accurate reflection of his passing skills. In 2021-22, he averaged 9.2 assists per game (fourth in the NBA) as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. In Miami, Murray would thrive as the lead playmaking guard, once again.
Murray would give the Heat the offensive boost they need without compromising their defensive identity. This season, opponents are shooting 0.6 percent worse from the field when defended by Murray. He is also tied for eighth in the NBA in steal percentage (2.1).
In this potential deal, the Heat would send the Hawks Nikola Jovic, two first-round picks, one pick swap, and Lowry's contract (to make the salaries work). The Hawks unload Patty Mills's expiring contract, as well. The Hawks could explore rerouting the assets to a third team as part of a larger deal. OG Anunoby and Jerami Grant are two potential fits.