4 Justin Fields replacements Bears could still draft if they trade down
The Chicago Bears have traded down before, so there is a chance they could do it again in 2024.
By John Buhler
3. Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix
Technically, the Bears could take Bo Nix out of Oregon with their own pick at No. 9. That might be a bit of a reach, but I am increasingly optimistic that there will be five quarterbacks taken within the first 16 picks this spring, one of whom will be Nix. I expect that he will interview well throughout the draft process. More importantly, he is arguably the most pro-ready player with probably the highest floor.
So in this hypothetical, let's say a team like the Las Vegas Raiders picking at No. 13 wanted to move all the way up to No. 1 to draft either Caleb Williams out of USC or Antonio Pierce's former Arizona State player Jayden Daniels out of LSU. Nix coming off the board at No. 13 does not sound unreasonable. He could conceivably go as high as No. 8 to a quarterback-desperate team like Atlanta.
For my money, I think Nix would be a fantastic long-term replacement for Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. He could also be a younger version of Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay. While the Chicago fit is kind of clunky, I liked him to the Seattle Seahawks only a few weeks ago. That was back when Shane Waldron was still their offensive coordinator. Guess who's calling the offensive plays in Chicago now?
The only way this works is if Chicago takes a receiver at No. 9 right before drafting Nix in the teens.