4 Justin Fields replacements Bears could still draft if they trade down
The Chicago Bears have traded down before, so there is a chance they could do it again in 2024.
By John Buhler
1. Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy
Without question, the best player for the Bears to pick if they don't plan on having either Justin Fields or Caleb Williams as part of their roster, assuming they don't just take Jayden Daniels No. 1, would be to take J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. He should be available to Chicago with him picking at No. 9, which is why moving back with a team like New England at No. 3 to select a wide receiver is in play.
McCarthy grew up in Chicagoland. He starred collegiately for former Bears quarterback Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. I would expect that McCarthy even has a chance to get to QB3 status based on how well he interviews and the certain zen he possesses. He is incredibly level-headed and plays the position with a great sense of confidence NFL front office executives are going to love so much.
This guy helped bring Michigan its first national title since 1997 last season. No, it would not shock me if he threw the ball to former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. for the next decade en route to the Bears' first Super Bowl championship since 1985. I think that highly of McCarthy. If the Bears move back from No. 1 and don't keep Fields, he has to be the pick for them just inside the top-10.
McCarthy projects to be a better version of Brock Purdy at the next level, and I think highly of Purdy.