4 Karl-Anthony Towns trades the Timberwolves should consider
The Minnesota Timberwolves decision to acquire All-Star center Rudy Gobert has put Karl-Anthony Towns’ fit on the roster in question. Here are four trades they should consider for Towns.
By Lior Lampert
Karl-Anthony Towns trades Timberwolves should consider: 2. Big 3 in Big D?
After trading for Kyrie Irving on an expiring contract at last season’s trade deadline, the Mavs showed they’re prepared to do whatever it takes to keep Luka Doncic happy. They went as far as committing to oft-unavailable Irving for the next three seasons on a contract worth more than $120 million to keep Doncic satisfied.
The Mavericks made some notable additions such as drafting Dereck Lively II and Olivier0Maxence Prosper, trading for Richaun Holmes from the Kings, completing a three-team sign-and-trade with the Celtics and Spurs to acquire Grant Williams’ services, and signing veterans such as Seth Curry, Dante Exum, and Derrick Jones Jr. However, how much does this group of players move the needle for a team that finished 38-44 last season?
Dallas may need to make more moves throughout the season to bring in additional talent and Towns could be a viable option. Tim Hardaway Jr. has two years and roughly $34 million remaining on his contract, a reasonable price to pay for a proven veteran with playoff experience and one of the better three-point shooters in the league.
Maxi Kleber has developed a reputation for being a strong and versatile defender on one end of the floor and a respected shooter on the offensive end. He is under team control for the next three seasons, making an extremely palatable $11 million per year.
The Wolves should consider this trade if they want to try to remain competitive while also focusing on the future.