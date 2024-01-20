4 moves Cubs are likely eyeing earning them 'team to watch' hype
It feels like the Cubs will make at least one of these four big moves.
3) The Cubs are likely eyeing Matt Chapman to play third base
The surprising decision to put new acquisition Michael Busch at first base instead of third base opens up the possibility that the Cubs are eyeing a third baseman like Matt Chapman to play everyday at the hot corner.
As of now, the Cubs would have one of Nick Madrigal or Patrick Wisdom manning the hot corner. While both have had decent track records, the Cubs would certainly benefit from upgrading at that position.
While Matt Chapman is coming off an abysmal platform season, he comes with a track record of having 30+ home run power and being among the league's best defenders at third base. He's hit as many as 36 home runs in a season and has taken home four Gold Gloves in his career. That'll play!
With Busch starting at first base, the other side of the diamond is where the Cubs are weakest position player-wise. Chapman is the best third baseman available by a wide margin. Adding his wizard-like glove at third base alongside Gold Glovers Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson would make the Cubs infield defense arguably the best in the league, and his bat would certainly come in handy too.
It's probably unlikely the Cubs sign both Bellinger and Chapman, but it's hard to see Chicago not end up with one or the other. They need another bat, and those are two of the best ones available.