4 moves Cubs are likely eyeing earning them 'team to watch' hype
It feels like the Cubs will make at least one of these four big moves.
1) The Cubs are likely eyeing a blockbuster trade that will shake up the offseason
The Cubs have been involved in trade rumors all offseason with players like Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Tyler Glasnow, and even Emmanuel Clase. This shows that not only do they have the desire to add talent, but they have pieces other teams want to get a deal done.
We've seen Christopher Morel's name circulate in trade rumors at various points this offseason. He comes with a lot of value considering his age (24) and his five years of team control. He could headline a trade for a star, and with him not having an established position, it might be wise to dangle him to other teams.
In addition to a talented player like Morel, the Cubs have one of the best farm systems in the majors. Their two best prospects Pete Crow-Armstrong and Cade Horton likely aren't going anywhere, but players like Owen Caissie, Ben Brown, Jordan Wicks, and Matt Mervis could easily be part of a big trade.
Who the Cubs target for this blockbuster is a mystery. Can they snag Dylan Cease from their crosstown rivals? Can they pair Corbin Burnes with Craig Counsell in the Windy City by giving the Brewers a godfather offer? Can they steal Luis Arraez away from the Marlins to be their new leadoff hitter? Who they pursue is anyone's best guess, but they have the assets to get a legitimate star.
It's hard to say that the Cubs will make a big trade with certainty, but they're undoubtedly looking into options that can potentially shake up the league. If the right deal comes along don't be surprised if the Cubs pull the trigger.