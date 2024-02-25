4 moves the Cubs should make after inking Cody Bellinger to 3-year deal
The Chicago Cubs got their offseason going late, but it doesn't mean they can't finish strong.
By Josh Wilson
Sign Jordan Montgomery
The Cubs and Scott Boras are already well in tune with one another after months of Cody Bellinger negotiations. Why not extend the relationship and offer him a home for another one of his remaining prospects, Jordan Montgomery?
Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently tossed out the Cubs along with the Red Sox, Giants, and Angels as possible suitors for Montgomery. The Red Sox have felt like an easy projection and a great fit for Montgomery all along -- whose wife somewhat notably is a medical resident in the New England area -- but maybe the Cubs can swoop in?
Montgomery has bounced around the league the last several years being traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals and from the Cardinals to the Rangers. He's been rewarded for his journeys, becoming an important part of a World Series winning rotation last year.
He's a high-quality pitcher that doesn't always get the recognition his stuff deserves. He put up a 160 ERA+ in 2023 with the Rangers and a 138 ERA+ between his stops in St. Louis and Texas.