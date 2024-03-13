4 Packers who won’t be back after huge Xavier McKinney, Josh Jacobs deals
- The Packers signed Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney for a combined $29M in AAV
- David Bakhtiari and Aaron Jones have already been let go
- Which other Packers won't return to Green Bay after these deals?
3. Rudy Ford, S
Particularly with the inconsistent play of Darnell Savage who the Packers were clearly banking on being the future at safety as a former first-round pick, the depth on the back end of the secondary was something that Green Bay loaded up on. One move that they ultimately landed on was bringing back safety Rudy Ford after he played the 2022 season with the club.
Despite some limitations, Ford was quite good all things considered in the 2023 season. He played more than 600 snaps on the season as part of a rotation and was one of the better coverage players among Green Bay's safety group throughout the year.
With McKinney coming into the fold, however, the Packers are clearly looking for an upgrade over the former sixth-round pick by the Cardinals and others. Furthermore, with the former Giants second-rounder now coming to the Frozen Tundra on a contract worth $17 million per season, Ford is going to get a decent contract after a solid season that doesn't necessarily behoove Green Bay to sign up for with how much would be committed to a non-premium position group.
There is a chance that we see the Packers make some sort of move at safety, perhaps in the draft but also in the bargain bin of free agency. Maybe Ford is a consideration, but as this team continues to thrive on its youth and with the financial commitment to McKinney, my expectation is that they'll reset the safety room with McKinney, last year's seventh-rounder Anthony Johnson Jr., and likely some other newcomer.