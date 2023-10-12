4 Patriots most to blame for the team's disastrous 1-4 start
Bill Belichick isn't used to losing. Here are the four Patriots he should be blaming for the team's ugly start.
1. Mac Jones
The lack of support from his offensive line hasn't made things easier for Mac Jones this season. He's already been sacked nine times on the young season and he's thrown the ball away under pressure on numerous occasions. His inability to elevate the players around him is still a limiting factor for New England's offense that cannot be ignored.
Belichick might want Jones to play like a point guard, but he doesn't have the talent around him to enjoy that type of luxury. This version of the Patriots offense needs a quarterback who can force the issue and make plays off schedule. Jones lacks the dynamic abilities to make that happen for the Patriots.
Whenever an assignment is missed it forces Jones into an uncomfortable situation where he can't be successful. His mobility is average at best. His arm strength is below the standard required to make off-platform throws against pressure. The theory of Jones requires him to be an elite mental processor of the game to make up for his lack of physical gifts but that is not showing up on field this season.
Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe continues to get more and more practice reps for a reason. The Patriots' brain trust is not satisfied with what Jones is giving them. If he doesn't show marked improvement soon then New England may be changing their long-term plans at the game's most important position.