4 players most likely to be traded before the NBA season starts
From superstar trade requests to failed trade attempts, these four players remain on the block and could be moved over the next month.
By Jakob Ashlin
2. James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers
This one is obvious. Harden requested a trade in June, but he remains on the Sixers' roster. Until he is traded, he is prepared to make things "uncomfortable" in Philadelphia.
In China, Harden spoke candidly about the situation, calling general manager Daryl Morey a "liar". On NBA Today, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said the following about the incident:
""Somebody said to me yesterday, 'This is only the beginning. This is just the beginning of what James Harden is going to do to make life very uncomfortable for the Philadelphia 76ers going into training camp.'""
Harden is openly expressing his feelings, and a Sixers reconciliation does not seem to be in the cards. Morey is notorious for holding out for the highest offer and targeting superstar players, but he lacks leverage in this situation. Harden's trade value is at an all-time low, and there is no indication the situation will improve heading into the season.
If the tension continues to build into the preseason, the Sixers may be better off shipping Harden to the Clippers for expiring contracts and draft compensation. This would allow them to reshape their roster around Joel Embiid next offseason. Harden holding out offers them no value this year, and holding onto for him for zero return is illogical.