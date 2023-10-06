4 players on the Steelers who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Steelers need to look to the future after a 2-2 start. Here are four players who won't be on the roster by the time the 2024 season concludes.
3. Damontae Kazee
The Steelers secondary needed a complete overhaul after a disastrous 2023 campaign. That's why the veteran safety Damontae Kazee was brought in to fill in beside superstar Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety.
Kazee's deal was reported as a two-year contract worth $6 million but it's important to note that Pittsburgh can get out of the contract after this season by absorbing less than $1 million in dead cap. That makes the 30-year-old safety a prime offseason cut candidate after this season ends.
Kazee hasn't been bad this season but his PFF average of 63.7 through four games accurately illustrates just how average he's been at his free safety spot. That's not good enough for a player who enjoys the luxury of being deployed alongside a perennial Pro Bowler on a weekly basis.
The good news for the Steelers is that it shouldn't cost them a lot in terms of draft or free-agent capital to secure an upgrade. Safety remains an undervalued position around the NFL. A mid-round draft pick or a bargain-bin free agent should be able to provide more value than Kazee's giving the defense currently. It's an easy position for the Steelers front office to be in heading into next offseason.