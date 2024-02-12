4 players the San Francisco 49ers should let leave in free agency
The San Francisco 49ers have one of the deepest teams in the NFL, but they'll lose some free agents this offseason.
1) Chase Young isn't an affordable asset for the 49ers
Chase Young is going to be the 49ers free agent that gets the most attention in the open market, but between the team's tight cap situation and Young's sporadic production, it's hard to envision a scenario where he comes back to the Niners on a long-term deal.
Much like Gregory, Young was acquired via trade in the middle of the season. Unlike Gregory, who San Fran got for a swap of late picks, Young's cost was a bit higher, as the Niners sent a third-round pick to Washington for him.
Young has mostly been good on his new team, though I'm sure defensive coordinator Steve Wilks would have liked more than 2.5 sacks in nine games from the former first-round pick. He'd probably also like more effort on a consistent basis, as Young's motor has been questionable at times.
Wilks called the lack of effort "embarrassing," which doesn't bode well for Young's return next year. Even if the Niners wanted to bring him back, though, the money to do it just isn't there.
It's very possible that other than Bosa, the Niners could have an entirely new defensive line next year. Look for them to prioritize the trenches in the draft while Lynch also hunts for bargains in free agency.