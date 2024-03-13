4 Raiders who won’t be back after giving out huge Christian Wilkins contract
Christian Wilkins contract could limit the Raiders spending moving forward, including who they bring back to Vegas.
By Mark Powell
1. Hunter Renfrow isn't coming back to Vegas
What the heck ever happened to Hunter Renfrow? The Clemson product exploded onto the scene 2021 with over 100 catches and 1,000 yards. He was considered by many pundits to be one of the best emerging slot receivers in football. Hell, he was on my fantasy football team! Then, injuries hit along with a steep dropoff in production.
Renfrow never really gelled with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Once Derek Carr left, Renfrow's statistics were never really the same. Renfrow saw the majority of his success under Jon Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olsen. The Athletic considers the Raiders release of Renfrow "mutually beneficial," as the slot wide receiver was often an afterthought in his final season in Vegas.
"Especially with the emergence of Tucker, who ended the season as the starter at slot receiver, there just wasn’t a way to justify what would’ve been a $13.718 million cap hit for Renfrow in 2024. This should be a mutually beneficial parting of ways for both sides as it allows Renfrow to pursue more playing time elsewhere and saves the Raiders money," wrote Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur.
In the right system, Renfrow can thrive again. His quick cuts and excellent hands make him an ideal slot receiver target. He just needs better quarterback play and an offense that knows how to use him.