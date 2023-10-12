4 Vikings most to blame for the team's disastrous 1-4 start
The Vikings season may already be over after the team's ugly 1-4 start. Here are the four players who deserve the most blame in Minnesota.
3. Marcus Davenport
Davenport was one of the team's high-priced free agent acquisitions this offseason and his lack of availability has been a big issue for coordinator Brian Flores' defense. The good news for Minnesota is that he's healthy now and he has managed to notch one sack in each of his two games in the current campaign.
The downside to Davenport's play in 2023 is that he hasn't really contributed anything else. He's always been a bit of a feast-or-famine player as an edge rusher but Minnesota's scheme needs more balanced production from its outside linebackers. Through two games, Davenport looks like an awkward fit as that sort of all-around playmaker.
The forecast for Davenport moving forward is not hopeless. Flores is a quality coach who's proven he can help his edge guys round out their respective games. Davenport has the requisite size needed to be a quality run defender. It may just be a matter of time before he understands Minnesota's system well enough to elevate his total game.
If he remains a one-trick pony as a sack artist then he will not justify the premium the Vikings paid to sign him this summer. It might also stop the overall defense from fulfilling its full potential. Minnesota needs more production from Davenport if they're going to get back into the postseason picture.