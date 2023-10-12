4 Vikings most to blame for the team's disastrous 1-4 start
The Vikings season may already be over after the team's ugly 1-4 start. Here are the four players who deserve the most blame in Minnesota.
1. Byron Murphy
Murphy showed flashes of becoming a really good starting cornerback during his tenure with the Cardinals. That caused the Vikings to gamble on him in free agency this offseason. To date, that gamble has been a massive mistake by Minnesota's front office.
He's been torched early and often through five games. Murphy has been targeted 29 times and given up an eye-popping 23 receptions. That number of catches has him tied for 10th in the NFL through five games.
The good news for the Vikings is that Murphy does have the physical talent required to improve. The coaching staff needs to pay close attention to his mental state. Trying to limit the snaps where he's required to stand up in single coverage might be a wise move for the Vikings' staff over the next several weeks.
If Minnesota is going to turn their season around they'll need better play from their secondary. That will require Murphy to make a marked improvement as the team's No. 1 cornerback. If he continues to give up chunk plays then Minnesota is headed for a high draft pick. If he starts to play up to his full potential they have a chance to claw their way back into playoff contention.