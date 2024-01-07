4 Vikings who won't be back in 2024 after missing the playoffs
3. Josh Dobbs, QB
Who could possibly forget the proverbial Josh Dobbs mania that ensued when Minnesota traded for the veteran quarterback from the Cardinals in the wake of Kirk Cousins' injury after Dobbs began the year as QB1 in Arizona?
Making his first appearance on Nov. 5, Dobbs led the Vikings to two straight wins with two stellar performances, especially considering his overall lack of familiarity with the organization and his new teammates. He threw for three touchdowns with no interceptions over those two wins while also adding more than 100 combined rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in each of those games as well.
Unfortunately, the run of Dobbs was short-lived. He led Minnesota to a heartbreaking loss against the Broncos in the team's next game before completely losing the plot on Nov. 27 against the Bears throwing four interceptions. He got one more crack at it two weeks later but the damage was done as he continued to underperform, leading to him being benched.
No matter what the Vikings do regarding Cousins and the possibility of drafting a quarterback as well, Dobbs looks like the odd-man-out. Nick Mullens, though imperfect, appears a more trustworthy backup veteran option while the team clearly believes in giving 2023 rookie Jaren Hall opportunities to develop.
That likely means Dobbs will have yet another NFL home, but it's almost a lock that he won't be back in the Twin Cities.