49ers receiver puts Eagles and Jalen Hurts on blast for AJ Brown backup plan
49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings threw some massive shade at the Philadelphia Eagles without AJ Brown.
It's not often a wide receiver is a bona fide NFL MVP candidate, but AJ Brown can stand tall with the elite quarterbacks, edge rushers, and Swiss Army Knife Christian McCaffrey among the legitimate candidates to take home the honors.
Unfortunately for the Philadelphia Eagles, their all-important receiver may not play on Monday night in the postseason Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he suffered a knee injury in Week 18 against the rival New York Giants.
Brown's situation adds injury to insult, as the Eagles were the most disappointing team in the NFL down the stretch of the regular season, going from Super Bowl favorites to having actual question marks about the future of their head coach.
Now, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is taking his own shot at the Eagles for their issues without Brown, bluntly stating that their quarterback Jalen Hurts would be itching to have him as an option given how underwhelming their other receivers are.
Philadelphia Eagles are reliant on AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith
Although Jennings has a point and there's nothing wrong with talking yourself up, Eagles fans will point out that it's not like he's a star player for the high-octane Niners offense either. Jennings is a decent role player with a career 7.6 yards-per-target average, 19 receptions and a touchdown on the current campaign.
Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL -- if not the absolute best -- coming off a 100-reception campaign with nearly 1,500 total yards. He is a massive loss, but it's not like the Eagles are all that bad at receiver besides him. As important as Brown is and as much of a gap as there is between himself and his replacement, DeVonta Smith gives Philadelphia another 1,000-yard wideout. He will be able to play against Tampa Bay after recovering from an injury.
The problem for Philly is that none of their other receivers (minus Smith) even have the 19 receptions Jennings does this season for the 49ers. Therefore, Jennings' overall assessment, while harsh, isn't wrong and should give the Eagles a reminder that they are up against a tough challenge in their first postseason matchup.
Baker Mayfield is mercurial and the Eagles have a stronger squad than Tampa Bay, but without their MVP-caliber receiver, the sliding NFC East team has to be wary.