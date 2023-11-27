5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 13
As the bye-heavy Week 13 looms, these five pickups can help you find a way to a win in your fantasy football league.
4. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
The wide receiver pool is set to take a big hit this week as Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Jordan Addison and D.J. Moore are among the top pass catchers who won't play in Week 13. One guy who could provide a boost in a spot start capacity is Curtis Samuel, who appears to be the flavor of the moment in the Washington passing attack.
Samuel feasted against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, catching nine passes for 100 yards on a team-high 12 targets. The explosion is certainly surprising for Samuel, who has been a tertiary option behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson in the Commanders' offense, but his ability to work underneath coverage makes Samuel a great PPR option in fantasy leagues.
Having to rely on Samuel as a weekly play is scary but Week 13 is a unique circumstance since so many teams are on bye and the playoffs are near. It may be a dice roll to throw Samuel in your lineups but betting on a guy coming off a 100-yard performance is not a bad bet to make since his production could help Samuel earn more responsibility in this week's game plan.
The Commanders are set to play Miami in Week 13 and will need to score a lot of points to keep pace with the Dolphins, making a high-volume passing day likely for Sam Howell and company. Samuel is rostered in 28 percent of leagues and has a good shot to deliver a playable flex line in PPR leagues on Sunday.