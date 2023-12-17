5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 16
The fantasy football semifinals are on tap for the majority of leagues. These five players offer the best chance to help teams advance to the championship round.
1. Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
One of the most popular strategies for fantasy owners in deeper leagues at this point of the season is to stockpile backup running backs in case an injury hits. That tactic may have paid off if you had Zamir White ahead of Week 15, when he took over as Las Vegas' starter after Josh Jacobs left early with a quadriceps injury.
White did very well with his workload, turning 17 carries into 69 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches for 16 yards for good measure. Game flow certainly worked in the favor of White here as the Raiders built a 42-0 lead by halftime but he did show some nice burst in his best performance of the season.
The big question mark with the Raiders is what their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas will actually mean. Las Vegas is still alive in the AFC playoff picture at 6-8 but the wrong combination of results could mean the Raiders are eliminated before they kick off, which could lead them to shift more into evaluation mode for 2024.
Either that scenario or an extended absence from Jacobs could really benefit White, who is rostered in 15 percent of leagues, the rest of the way. White is firmly on the flex radar if Jacobs sits and is a worthy pickup as a potential starter if the Raiders decide to see what they have in him down the stretch.