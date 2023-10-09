5 Broncos who won’t survive the rest of the 2023 season
Staring down a 1-4 hole in the 2023 season, the Denver Broncos could be prepared to make some changes from now until December.
By Kristen Wong
Losing to the team whose offensive coordinator you humiliated ahead of the 2023 season? Yeah, that's got to hurt.
The Denver Broncos have been hurting all throughout September and October, limping to a 1-4 start in the AFC West. The "Sean Payton will save us" narrative is dead. The "Russell Wilson can improve" narrative is also dead.
While those two probably won't part ways with the Broncos just yet, there are a host of other Denver players and members who may be walking out the door this year. (Not Pat Surtain, though. He's Colorado royalty).
Here are five Broncos who won't survive the rest of the season, whether by trade or release.
5. Jerry Jeudy
For what feels like the millionth time, Jerry Jeudy trade rumors are trendy again. In 2023, the Broncos wideout has struggled to carve out a consistent role for himself in an offense that's hot-and-cold to start with.
Heading into Week 5, Russell Wilson targeted Jeudy 17 times; Jeudy has 11 catches for 158 yards and no touchdowns.
Is it finally time for the Broncos to move on from Jeudy? The former first-round pick found himself at the center of trade speculation last season, but he never got moved. The Broncos were reportedly looking for a first-round pick in return for Jeudy, which no team was willing to give up. At this stage, Jeudy could be worth a high second-rounder and would serve as valuable depth to a range of wide receiver-needy teams.
If the Broncos finds themselves in a deeper hole heading into October 31, the NFL trade deadline, they should do their due diligence by at least seeing what a team would offer for Jeudy.