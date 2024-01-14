5 Cardinals on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2024 season
These five players won't last the entire 2024 season on the Cardinals 40-man roster.
3) Moises Gomez could be the next player taken off of the Cardinals' 40-man roster
Moises Gomez looked like he was on his way to finally making it to the majors for the first time after a bonkers 2022 season. That year, Gomez his 36 home runs and drove in 94 runs, posting a .996 OPS splitting time between AA Springfield and AAA Memphis.
This past season, Gomez hit another 30 home runs but saw his OPS dip by over 200 points and remained in AAA Memphis for the entire season. He didn't make the team in either of the last two years when he might've been deserving, and his path to making the majors with the Cardinals just isn't clear at all.
The biggest issue with Gomez is he's an outfielder. The Cardinals are loaded in the outfield, with players like Dylan Carlson and Alec Burelson pinned to the bench because of their logjam. Even if there's an injury with one of their outfielders there's no guarantee that they'll turn to Gomez who might not even be the top minor league outfielder on their 40-man.
Eventually the Cardinals will need to make a decision in regards to what they should do with Gomez. In all likelihood he won't last the entire season on the 40-man, and for all we know could be the next man taken off.