5 Cardinals on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2024 season
These five players won't last the entire 2024 season on the Cardinals 40-man roster.
1) Michael Siani won't survive the 2024 season on the Cardinals 40-man roster
Michael Siani is a player known for his glove, not his bat. He plays a terrific center field but has never done much offensively, which has been his biggest issue. Siani has just a .699 OPS in his five minor league seasons, a mark subpar in the majors, let alone the minors.
The reason the 24-year-old has gotten a couple of chances in the majors is because of that glove. The Cardinals claimed him off of waivers in a savvy move from the Reds, as if they can ever get him going offensively he can be a really solid player, but the Cardinals also have little need for a player like Siani.
Tommy Edman, while mostly a middle infielder, happens to play a terrific center field. Their backup, Dylan Carlson, is also a good defender. The Cardinals are loaded with outfield depth, and simply don't need Siani at all.
It's possible they'll keep him around to see if his bat can ever come around, but chances are, when the 40-man roster needs to be changed, his spot will no longer be safe. Fortunately for his sake, he should be able to catch on elsewhere, perhaps where he wouldn't be behind a glut of outfielders already.