5 Chicago Bears who won't be back for 2024 campaign
The Bears season is done, and these players are also seeing their time in Chicago come to an end.
By Josh Wilson
D'onta Foreman
Running back D'Onta Foreman missed the final two games of the year as a healthy scratch due to a personal matter, which allowed Chicago to take a look at its existing running back depth without Foreman.
In Week 17, they got to see what Khalil Herbert could do with a higher volume of carries. Against the Falcons Herbert carried the ball 18 times for 124 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) after receiving 20 carries the week before.
Also coming up in the ranks is Roschon Johnson, who fell to the Bears in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and is poised to take a higher volume of carries next year and beyond.
Expect Chicago to go with a Herbert-Johnson duo next year, and some other team to be enamored with Foreman's high value as a rehabilitation play. Foreman's yards per carry were below average in 2023 but he earned an expected points added per play of 2.60, ninth in the entire NFL among all rushers, and third among rushers who carried 100 times or more. He'll have a market outside of Chicago and the Bears have their backs.