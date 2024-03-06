5 college football teams that will be better than you think in 2024
Don't be shocked if any of these five college football teams are pushing for a playoff berth.
By John Buhler
4. Miami Hurricanes might have the best QB in the ACC in Cam Ward
I am not a fan of Mario Cristobal back at his alma mater. The last two seasons have been more than enough of a sample size to show me he is a great recruiter and nothing more. His in-game decisions make me want to gouge my eyeballs out times; he is so painfully frustrating. Refusing to take knees is borderline coaching malpractice. But you know what? I kind of like me some Canes this year, brother.
No, I am not talking about a Box combo with either double fries or double toast. This has everything to do with who their quarterback is. For my money, Cam Ward may be the most valuable quarterback in college football. The former Incarnate Ward and Washington State star comes to Coral Gables with a plan: To be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He previously declared before reneging on that.
Given that the upper middle of the ACC is pretty much wide open, it wouldn't shock me if the Canes were to push either Clemson or Florida State for one of the two teams playing for a playoff bid in Charlotte next year. Under Cristobal, the Hurricanes have recruited tremendously well. Should Ward coalesce with his new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, then Miami could definitely go 10-2.
Miami is probably the third or fourth-best team in the ACC right now, but they could be like, top-two.