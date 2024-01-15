5 Dallas Cowboys who won’t be back in 2024 after playoff embarrassment
4. Neville Gallimore, DT
It's been abundantly clear for the past several years that Stephen Jones and Will McClay's strategy to try and shore up the interior defensive line has been to take as many bites at the apple on Days 2 and 3 of the draft as possible to see if something hits for them. And to be sure, that strategy has actually worked pretty well for them.
Osa Odighizuwa has started to break out as a potential star at defensive tackle while Chauncey Gholston offers a ton of versatility while being a slightly above-average player. With the talent that the Cowboys have on the edge combined with the talent they've also added at nose tackle with 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith and veteran Johnathan Hankins, that's more than enough to get the job done.
Neville Gallimore, however, has been a certified miss when it comes to the dart throws that the front office has taken at defensive tackle. Since being taken in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Oklahoma, Gallimore has simply been a below-average player in every season while playing roles of various sizes for this defense.
Gallimore will hit free agency this offseason in an unrestricted capacity and there really isn't much incentive for Dallas to bring him back. He hasn't been good enough to warrant any kind of meaningful payday while the organization has also built up the depth well at the position. He's an easy call to allow to look for a deal elsewhere on the open market.