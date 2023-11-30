5 free agents who will sign at MLB Winter Meetings and where they'll go
With free agent signings picking up and the MLB Winter Meetings not far away, here are five players who could find a new home very soon.
By Kevin Henry
Jordan Montgomery will sign with the Texas Rangers
This is something I predicted in an earlier article and I’m going to stand by it as the Rangers won’t just boost the bullpen by signing Hader, but they will also bring back one of the 2023 postseason heroes in Montgomery.
It was clear during the postseason just how comfortable that Montgomery had become in the Lone Star State and, even though the Cardinals and Yankees would love to have him return back to them, those days are clearly in the rearview mirror.
If you haven’t picked up on a pattern yet, it’s clear that Texas general manager Chris Young isn’t going to rest on the laurels on winning the World Series last year. Talking to some of the Rangers in the locker room during the postseason, it was obvious that seeing the division title slip away in the final few games last season ate at the team.
With the rival Houston Astros yet again winning the AL West in 2023, there are still plenty of goals left for the Rangers in 2024, and signing a pair of pitchers pushes Texas toward accomplishing them.