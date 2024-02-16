5 Houston Texans impending free agents who need to be brought back
3. RB Devin Singletary
In 2022, the Houston Texans used a fourth-round pick on University of Florida running back Dameon Pierce. In what was a forgettable season (3-13-1) for the franchise, the former Gator was a bright spot. He started the first 13 games and ran 220 times for 939 yards and four scores. He also caught 30 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He missed the final four games with a high ankle sprain.
Pierce was the starter for the first seven games of the 2023 season. However, he missed the next three contests after that and while he played the remainder of the year, he never regained his regular job.
Last offseason, the Texans inked former Buffalo Bills’ running back Devin Singletary to a one-year deal. He took over for Pierce and not only started the final 10 games but the playoff tilts with the Browns and Ravens. He finished with career highs in carries (216) and rushing yards (898) and ran for four scores.
Talk about consistency? Singletary has totaled at least 950 yards from scrimmage in each of his five NFL seasons, and has totaled 5,213 scrimmage yards and 24 touchdowns in his brief career.