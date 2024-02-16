5 Houston Texans impending free agents who need to be brought back
1. TE Dalton Schultz
After five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, the last under the franchise tag, tight end Dalton Schultz opted to remain in the Lone Star State. However, the productive pass-catcher signed a one-year deal with the Texans. It wound up being a huge move for DeMeco Ryans’s club, who overcame a 0-2 start to finish 10-7 on the way to an AFC South title.
The six-year pro finished second on the team with 59 catches, good for 635 yards and five touchdowns. He added a combined six receptions for 80 yards and a score in the playoff split with the Browns and Ravens.
Schultz has really come into his own after doing little in his first two years in the league. In his last four seasons, he’s been targeted 370 times. He’s hauled in 257 passes for 2,635 yards and 22 touchdowns. The former Stanford University product apparently would like to remain with the Texans.
“I’d love to be in Houston,” Schultz said during a recent appearance on SportsRadio610. “There’s no doubt about that. I loved my time. Special organization, special quarterback. Love the scheme, love the coaches, I’ve loved everything about Houston. I’m confident that we can find some common ground.”