5 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big Ten Tournament
The Big Ten Tournament serves as a proving ground for several quality NBA Draft prospects.
1. Indiana's Kel'el Ware is ready for a proper send-off
Indiana won't make the NCAA Tournament without an unexpected Big Ten title win. That gives Kel'el Ware a limited window in which to make his final case to NBA scouts before the pre-draft process commences. Ware could've been drafted last season, but he opted to return to school — and transfer from Oregon to Indiana — to inherit a more significant role and smooth out the warts in his game.
Questions persist about Ware's effort level and consistency, but man, the physical tools are off the charts. Ware is an explosive leaper at 7-foot with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. He has one of the widest catch radiuses in college basketball, which translates mighty well to the NBA. Put him next to a solid point guard and pick-and-roll actions should flourish.
Ware displays skill out to the 3-point line, too, hitting 44.7 percent of his long-range attempts as a sophomore on limited volume (1.4 attempts per game). How well the jumper translates could ultimately determine Ware's ceiling. He won't necessarily self-create, but he possesses the dexterity to straight-line drive and move fluidly into pull-up jumpers. A big swing attribute for Ware will be his decision-making — how well does he choose his spots, and how often does he maximize his unique physical gifts?
The 19-year-old has been on a heater lately, including three performances with at least 25 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks in Indiana's final four games. Ware has one of the highest defensive ceilings in the draft, in addition to obvious complementary upside on offense. If he can put together another dominant outing or two in the Big Ten tourney, he will enter the pre-draft phase with considerable momentum.