5 New York Yankees players who won’t be on the roster next season
The New York Yankees will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
5) Ryan Weber will not be on the Yankees roster next season
While the Yankees look to compete once again in 2024, something they'll need is roster space, both for the active roster and the 40-man roster. Holding onto Ryan Weber doesn't give them the flexibility in either area.
The 33-year-old has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Yankees and has actually pitched well, posting a 2.16 ERA in 13 appearances. He had a 3.14 ERA in eight appearances this season before landing on the IL with a forearm injury. He's been out since early June and will presumably miss the rest of the season.
Weber is under team control through the 2026 season, but chances are he won't be in the Yankees Opening Day roster plans in 2024. He has a 4.88 career ERA in 76 MLB appearances, and is out of options. By keeping him, the Yankees would lose a whole lot of flexibility as they attempt to make serious improvements this offseason.
Maybe Brian Cashman finds a way to bring Weber back on a minor league deal, but he does feel like a rather obvious non-tender candidate when the offseason begins very soon.