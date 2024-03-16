5 NFL Draft prospects the Steelers can pick to break first-round draft slump
The Pittsburgh Steelers' recent NFL Draft history is spotty at best. Can that change in 2024?
4. Steelers can add top-line speed to WR room with Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy set the NFL Combine record with a 4.21-second time in the 40-yard dash. That speed translates to game action, as the Texas wideout can beat defenses over the top and manufacture explosive plays on a regular basis.
Concerns persist about Worthy's thin frame and history of drops, but the raw athletic gifts are undeniable. He can stretch defenses, dominate after the catch, or function as an extremely effective decoy. The Steelers need to bolster the WR room after trading Diontae Johnson, especially with George Pickens' limited reliability as WR1.
Worthy has the upside to one day lead Pittsburgh's wideout corps. He needs to improve his consistency on deep balls and catches in traffic, but the ability to evade defenders as a route-runner, combined with his talent for ripping off huge gains after the catch, is undeniable. Russell Wilson can still deliver the ball on time and on target. Worthy might benefit from a game-manager QB who doesn't force-feed high-risk targets in the early stages of his career.
The Steelers' offense needs to ratchet up the dynamism big time in 2024. Last year's unit simply couldn't get out of the mud. Worthy is a one-man stagnation solution. He's going to zip around the field, compromise the defense, and perhaps set up teammates for more opportunities in the process.