5 NFL offseason signings that have already failed
The NFL season is only one week old but there are already some players who signed new contracts during the offseason that have not panned out.
3. Dre'Mont Jones, Seattle Seahawks — 3 years, $51.5 million
Over the two seasons prior to signing his new contract, Jones averaged two solo tackles per game, two assists, and half a sack. Those are rotational player numbers. You would expect those statistics from a guy who primarily plays special teams, and occasionally gets in on some defensive snaps. You would not expect somebody putting up those stats to get $17 million per year.
Though it would seem nearly impossible to underperform the last two seasons averages, in a 30-10 loss to the Rams, Jones racked up just two assists. The Seahawks gave up 426 yards of offense to Los Angeles. In a game where they needed a highly-paid defensive player to make a few stops, Dre'Mont Jones was no help at all.