5 NFL offseason signings that have already failed
The NFL season is only one week old but there are already some players who signed new contracts during the offseason that have not panned out.
1. Daniel Jones, New York Giants — 4 years, $160 million
Even though he didn't change teams, this article is about offseason signings that are failures, not offseason free agent signings that are failures. Daniel Jones' entire career has pretty much been mediocre at best. In the NFL though, if you want to keep your quarterback around, you have to back up the Brinks truck. The Giants did just that for Jones, giving him a four-year contract with an AAV of $40 million.
In the first game of the season, Daniel Jones rewarded the Giants by going 15 of 28 passing (53.6 completion percentage) for 104 yards with no touchdowns, and two interceptions. To put into perspective how bad he was in that first game, Aaron Rodgers threw one pass (which was incomplete) for 0 yards for the Jets before getting injured in his debut Monday night. His passer rating was better than Daniel Jones (39.6 to 32.4).