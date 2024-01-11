5 Nick Saban replacements without any Alabama ties
Alabama must replace Nick Saban, but his successor may not necessarily have Crimson Tide ties.
By John Buhler
4. Mike Vrabel could have any number of jobs after his Tennessee exodus
For all intents and purposes, Mike Vrabel should have never been fired. It took a little while before her true colors came out, but Amy Adams Strunk is her father's daughter. The late Bud Adams was a noted meddler as an owner, leading a massively underachieving franchise first in Houston and then in Nashville. The Tennessee Titans feel utterly hopeless, but Vrabel will have options galore this winter.
While he could have been a candidate to replace one of Saban's mentors in Bill Belichick in New England, he could be in line for a handful of other jobs in the NFL. Conversely, he may just be a coordinator this year to wait and see what happens with Ryan Day at his alma mater. If Day is out after next season, Vrabel is the first name I call. Honestly, he might be in play to come down to Tuscaloosa.
What you have to remember is that Nashville is already in the SEC footprint. It is the state capital of Tennessee, as well as home to Vanderbilt. Vrabel had coached before at his alma mater. The timing may not be right for him to go back to Columbus, but the Alabama job is on the same level as the Ohio State gig. It is one where you can contend for national championships at annually forever.
It would be interesting to see how Vrabel would build a college staff, but I would like to see it anyway.